A prominent Katsina politician and former federal lawmaker, Senator Abubakar Sadiq Yar’adua has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Yar’Adua cited deep frustration with the party’s leadership and alleged failures in governance as reasons for his exit from the APC.

In a strongly worded letter dated July 28, 2025, addressed to his APC Ward chairman, Yar’adua declared that he could no longer support a party whose government imposes “destructive economic policies” that undermine the welfare, dignity, and livelihoods of Nigerians.”

He condemned what he described as a “bad, selfish and stinkingly corrupt administration” that prioritises the interests of a few elites over the suffering masses.”

Yar’adua recalled his early sacrifices as one of the founding members of both the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and later the APC, highlighting efforts by himself and other progressives to unseat former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government in 2015.

He lamented that those who once championed change have now become worse than the administration they ousted, turning the APC into a reactionary force and betraying the ideals of service to the common people.

“I cannot sit idly by and remain in a political party that has completely abandoned its foundational principles of being a servant of our teeming talakawa (masses),” Yar’adua stated.

Yar’Adua criticised the current APC leadership for standing aloof as Nigerians are maimed, intimidated, sexually harassed, assaulted, killed, and uprooted from their homes.

In his resignation letter, Yar’adua said those in government have become what former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai once called “urban bandits,” or in his own words, “bandits in government.”

Declaring his departure from the APC with immediate effect, Yar’adua urged his supporters, associates, and admirers across Katsina State and beyond to join him in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party he described as committed to changing the country’s political trajectory and restoring Nigeria’s lost glory.

Yar’adua’s resignation marks another high-profile defection from the ruling APC, highlighting growing discontent among key political figures over the administration’s handling of security, economic hardship, and governance.