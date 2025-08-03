The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to positioning Nigeria, particularly Lagos, as the premier aviation hub in West Africa, with a focus on transforming the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) into a modern, competitive gateway.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’, which was monitored by our correspondent on Sunday evening.

He said the move was part of a broader strategy to align Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure with global standards and boost economic growth through air connectivity.

“What we are trying to do now in Lagos is to make it, first, a very modern international airport, and second, to make it a proper hub to at least begin to compete with other hubs in Africa,” Keyamo said.

Speaking on the source of funding for the massive renovation, Keyamo explained that both the funds used to refurbish the Lagos International Airport and the ₦712 billion earmarked for the full reconstruction of Terminal One were derived from fiscal reforms.

“The funds we are using are from the savings we gained through subsidy removal and naira devaluation,” the minister stated.

According to him, Terminal One of the airport will be entirely pulled down and rebuilt to meet modern standards of safety, capacity, and comfort for international travellers.

This move is seen as part of the Tinubu administration’s broader push to utilise savings from the removal of petrol subsidies and currency unification to fund critical infrastructure projects. Keyamo emphasised that investing in aviation was vital for economic expansion, trade, and tourism, especially as Nigeria aims to compete with major continental hubs like Addis Ababa, Nairobi, and Johannesburg.

With the Lagos International Airport being the busiest in the country, the government said the overhaul will not only enhance passenger experience but also strengthen Nigeria’s position in regional air traffic management and logistics.