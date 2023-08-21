Ex-lawmaker Cautions Against War With Niger

A former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Robinson Uwak, has urged President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to halt any plans to invade Niger Republic over the political impasse in the country.

He stated this against the backdrop of a pledge of readiness by troops of member-states to join the standby force set up to invade the French-speaking country over refusal to reverse the coup that removed President Mohamed Bazoum from office. The troops made the pledge at a meeting in Accra, Ghana, last Thursday.

But Uwak, in a statement yesterday, said there was need to sustain the diplomatic channels already opened with the junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani and to agree on timelines for the return to democratic government.

He commended former Head of State and the chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar for making himself available to engage Niger’s military rulers and to explore the channels of dialogue despite being turned back during his first visit.

Robinson Uwak said Nigeria, which is facing its own security challenges in various domestic fronts, cannot afford another international military conflict just close by its borders.

“Let Mr President suspend any talk of military action and sustain the dialogue option as this would yield long term benefits for regional peace and stability within the ECOWAS sub-region,” Uwak said.

“The President should take a deep look at the impact of any war with our neighbouring country, the post-traumatic disorders, the severance of cross-border filial relations, the destruction and the injuries may probably not heal. Let us avoid this war by all means,” Uwak added.

Uwak prayed for the return of peace not only in Nigeria but the entire West African sub-region.