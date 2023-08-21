Addressing Nigeria’s Energy Sector New Setback

A near rough deal between the federal government and the German government to debottleneck Nigeria’s electricity transmission facilities could be be delayed for about five years, the global energy systems firm has said.

LEADERSHIP reports that Siemens Energy has initiated a review of its wind business after taking a large hit to earnings and expected full-year revenues and profits due to problems at its unit Siemens Gamesa, one of the largest wind turbine makers in the world.

“Our third-quarter results demonstrate the challenges in turning around Siemens Gamesa, president and CEO of Siemens Energy AG, Christian Bruch, said in a statement on the company’s results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022/2023 that ended on June 30, 2023.

At the end of June, Siemens Energy withdrew the profit guidance for the company due to problems with wind turbines by Siemens Gamesa.

This is a disappointing and severe setback, Siemens Gamesa chief executive Jochen Eickholt told reporters on an ad hoc call then.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, had about five years ago, met with the then German Chancellor, Angela Merkel and initiated the deal to overhaul and increase the operational transmission and distribution capacity of the power grid.

The agreement was basically meant to include the rehabilitation, upgrade and expansion of transmission and distribution networks and to improve power generation in three phases.

The first phase was to raise power supply to 7,000mw by 2021; and then increase it to 11,000mw in 2023 and thereafter push it to 25,000mw from 2025.

A Bloomberg report said, although Siemens Energy AG expected to complete an overhaul of Nigeria’s dilapidated power infrastructure , it will now happen five years later than originally planned, due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The German engineering company, which was contracted by the federal government four years ago to rehabilitate and expand Nigeria’s electricity grid by 2025, will now only conclude the project in 2030, Oladayo Orolu, Head of Business Development and Government relations at Siemens Energy told Bloomberg in an interview.

The three-phase project was set back by delays in starting the first phase, he said.

“When we conceptualised this project in 2018, our plan was within two years we should be done with phase one, but then COVID-19 happened,” disrupting supply chains, which meant getting raw materials took longer than before, Orolu added.

The report said the delay is a blow to Nigeria President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda. The president, who took office in late-May, pledged to make electricity more accessible and affordable in the nation, where more than 40 per cent of its population lack access to power and face constant blackouts.

In 2020, the World Bank estimated the economic cost of power shortages in Nigeria at around $28 billion – equivalent to 2 per cent of its gross domestic product. The delays are also likely to cause cost overruns.

“Prices are not at the same level they used to be,” Orolu said during the interview. “Some raw material components costs have been doubled, some are still close to where they used to be, some are just marginally higher,” he said. In 2020, phase one was projected to cost about €2 billion.

Orolu said he expects electricity output to increase by an additional 2,000 megawatts at the completion of phase one by 2025.

“The objective of phase one is to do quick fix projects that will free up 2,000 megawatts, we currently have 5,000, we are looking at taking that to 7,000,” he said.

Nigeria has an installed capacity of more than 13,000 megawatts, of which a daily average of about 3,400 megawatts is dispatched to consumers due to a poor transmission and distribution network.

The partnership with Siemens will modernise the existing network before enlarging it until the country can produce and distribute 25,000 megawatts.

Following a groundswell of enquiries recently, the managing director of FGN Power Company, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the execution of the project, Mr Kenny Anuwe, said that 80 per cent of equipment needed for the pilot project was already available in-country.

Stressing that the project remained on course, Anuwe reiterated that the initiative for Phase 1 was underway and had recorded notable successes.

“FGN power company has received delivery of about 80 per cent of the equipment for the pilot projects, which are being deployed to critical sites across the country to improve power transmission capacity.

“Some of the sites include Apo, Ajah, Okene, Nike Lake, Kwanar Dangora, Maryland, Omouaran, Ojo, Amukpe, Ihovbor, Potiskum, Birnin Kebbi, amongst others,” Anuwe said in a statement.

With approximately 86 percent of Nigerians still lacking access to electricity, the Federal Government has faced challenges in bridging the gap with solar mini grids. Despite efforts and interventions, Nigeria is still one of the countries with the greatest electricity supply deficit, according to a report tracking progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 7.

The country has been grappling with an unreliable power supply from the grid, which is inadequate for its population of over 200 million. As of August 5, the total grid installed capacity is 13 gigawatts, with a generation capacity of 7,653 megawatts (MWs).

However, peak generation has been fluctuating around 3,000-4,000 MWs, according to operational data.

Recognising the insufficiency, the government has highlighted the need for mini grid solutions to meet the growing demand. Additionally, Nigeria exports power to neighboring countries, but some international customers have failed to pay their invoices, with outstanding debts totaling $16.11 million.

To address the electricity demand in underserved areas, the Nigerian Electrification Project (NEP) was launched, aiming to deploy mini grids, Solar Home Systems (SHS), and captive power plants. The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the implementing agency of NEP, has secured financing from the World Bank and African Development Bank. The World Bank recently announced plans to fund the construction of 1,000 mini solar power grids in partnership with the Nigerian government and private sector.

While the interventions have reduced the number of people without access to electricity, affordability and technological limitations remain challenges. Alternative energy sources like solar and wind face constraints in meeting high energy demands in industries, cities, and remote areas. The group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) emphasised the need to expand gas development and infrastructure across the country, as natural gas has been adopted as a transition fuel.

Efforts are ongoing to bridge the electricity gap in Nigeria, with the government, international organizations, and private sector working together to improve access and sustainability.

The World Bank Support

The World Bank is aiming to help fund construction of 1,000 mini solar power grids in Nigeria in par