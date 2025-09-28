As part of activities marking the 44th celebration of the International Day of Peace, a former lawmaker, Senator Haliru Jika, has thrown his weight behind the launch of the Safe2Lead Bauchi Initiative aimed at recruiting 253,000 marshals to support community policing, provide intelligence, and strengthen local peace architecture in Bauchi State.

Advertisement

Jika, in a statement, remarked that the initiative reflects Bauchi’s conviction that peace is not simply the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, inclusion, and dignity.

Advertisement

Jika, who was Senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial district in the 9th National Assembly, further stated that the initiative provides a holistic response by combining institutional reform, participatory governance, community policing, youth engagement, and cultural diplomacy into one integrated strategy.

He explained that the Marshals will serve as the backbone of a citizen-driven security system in 20 LGAs fully engaged through the creation of Community Reorientation Committees (CRCs) that give citizens a formal platform to voice concerns, track development, and shape local security responses.

“The initiative places citizens at the heart of governance reform, blending modern tools like e-governance and anti-corruption systems with cultural strengths such as festivals, heritage diplomacy, and community networks,” he said.

“By doing so, Safe2Lead Bauchi ensures that peace is not imported, but built from within.This holistic approach directly supports Bauchi’s wider transformation agenda, which includes job creation, universal education, improved healthcare, renewable energy access, and environmental stewardship.”

The Program Director, Better Bauchi Initiative, Malam Haruna Ibrahim, stated that Safe2Lead Bauchi is about giving citizens a real stake in security and governance noting from Community Reorientation Committees (CRCs) in every LGA to 253,000 Marshals on the ground, the initiative shows that peace is strongest when it is citizen-driven and locally owned.

The Program Director, Safer Nigeria Initiative, Victor Wilkinson Agih, stressed that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader security and governance priorities.

He added: “It demonstrates how states can lead from the ground up, putting citizens first and showing that peacebuilding is not abstract — it is practical, measurable, and transformative. This is not just about preventing conflict — it is about building an inclusive society where peace, justice, and development reinforce one another.”