Kano State governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has transmitted the names of two nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners while also appointing a new Solicitor General for the State

The nominees were Barrister Abdulkarim Kabir Maude, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)-designate from Minjibir local government area, and Dr. Aliyu Isa Aliyu, an Associate Professor of Allied Mathematics.

According to a statement issued by Governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature, Barrister Maude, 40, is scheduled for investiture as SAN at the Supreme Court on Monday. He is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with an LLB (Hons.), and holds an LLM in International Economic Law from Maryam Abacha American University of Niger and a Master’s in Business Commercial Law from Bayero University Kano.

An accomplished lawyer, who obtained his BL from Nigerian Law School Abuja, has over a decade of legal practice spanning office administration, court proceedings, client relations, and corporate practice. He previously served as Kano head of chamber for a prominent Nigerian law firm and is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

While Dr. Aliyu, 41, brings extensive academic credentials with a B.Sc. in Mathematics from Bayero University Kano, M.Sc. from Jordan University of Science and Technology, and Ph.D. from Firat University, Turkey. Currently serving as Statistician-General/Director General of Kano State Bureau of Statistics since 2023, he has held academic positions at Federal University Dutse and North West University Kano.

The mathematics researcher, who benefited from the Kwankwasiyya foreign scholarship, completed postdoctoral fellowships in China and Cyprus. He also served as Financial Secretary of NNPP, Kano State Chapter.

In a separate appointment, Governor Yusuf named Barrister Salisu Muhammad Tahir as the new Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice. Tahir, formerly Director of Public Prosecution, is expected to assume duty on Monday.

Bature further quoted Governor Yusuf to have emphasizsd his administration’s commitment to competence, professionalism, and integrity in public service through the strategic appointments.