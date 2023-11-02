Former Man City and Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan has announced his retirement at the age of just 27 following a string of injury problems.

The English defender announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday, November 1 – his 27th birthday. Bryan made the official announcement with an Instagram post.

A Manchester City academy graduate, he joined Bury FC on loan from the Cityzens in 2016 where he made his professional debut in the English Football League. He later played for clubs like Oldham Athletic, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers before joining West Brom in 2021.

After making just three Championship appearances for The Baggies, Bryan suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and was ruled out for close to 18 months. He left the club after his contract expired at the end of the 2022-23 season..