A former Minister of Health, Professor A.B.C. Nwosu, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Board of Trustees (BoT), however, saying that he was not joining any political party soon.

Nwosu announced that his exit from the PDP takes effect from January 12, in a letter of resignation addressed to the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. He also copied the PDP BoT chairman, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, same letter.

Nwosu was a founding member of the party and played significant roles in the affairs of the party at the national and South-East zonal levels.

Confirming his resignation from the PDP to LEADERSHIP exclusively, Prof. Nwosu said he won’t join another political party.

He said at almost 80 years of age, he was not in a hurry to make his next political decision.

He told LEADERSHIP on Friday that, “I only submitted the letter yesterday (Thursday) and it wasn’t me that put it out there in public. What I did was that I resigned my membership of PDP and the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

“That was all I did. I have not joined any political party. And at the age of almost 80 years I am not going to. I am not in a hurry to decide what I am going to do politically.”

When contacted, the acting chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Wabara confirmed receipt of the resignation letter, which he described as unfortunate.

In a reply to LEADERSHIP’s inquiry, Wabara said, “Yes, I am in receipt of the said unfortunate letter.”

In the resignation letter dated January 12, 2023 and also acknowledged by the party’s national chairman, Nwosu cited non-adherence to the principle of rotation by PDP as his reason for quiting the party.

“This resignation for me is a matter of CONSCIENCE and PRINCIPLE because of the party’s inability to adhere to the ROTATION provision in its (PDP) Constitution.

”The journey to the rotational presidency between the North and South of Nigeria has been a long and arduous one, and I have been involved. Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must learn to keep to an agreement reached by a Constituent Assembly (1995) and enshrined in the party’s (PDP) Constitution (1998),” he stated in resignation letter.