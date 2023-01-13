The National Unity Party of Nigeria (NUP), one of the de-registered political parties, has raised the alarm that there was alleged plot to frustrate cash limit policy by arresting the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over trumped-up charges of terrorism, and as well undermine INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu’s efforts for credible 2023 elections.

NUP in a statement by its director of Strategy and Outreach, Mallam Abubakar Isa, alleged that those behind the attack on political parties and candidates like the recent attack on the NNPP gubernatorial candidate in Kano State, Abba Yusuf, and the arrest and torture of President of Middle Belt Youths, who is also the PDP candidate for a Kogi House of Assembly seat, Meliga Godwin, by the DSS, wanted to scuttle 2023 polls and foist an interim government on Nigerians.

The group said the development will not augur well for Nigeria, hence the need for the promoters to desist forthwith.

The statement reads, “Scuttling the already scheduled 2023 polls and setting up of an Interim Government after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure would do more harm than good to the country. If the Department of Security Services, (DSS) had succeeded in its unlawful attempt to remove the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud, then President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort for peaceful transition of power would have been derailed.

”It’s unthinkable that the DSS tried to undermine CBN and INEC efforts for free and fair elections, barely 40 days to the polls. The Court quashed the Department of Security Services’ move to charge CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, with trumped up charges of terrorism financing and economic crimes. Justice M.A. Hassan barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN Governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act. The Justice described the plot to arrest Emefiele of terrorism as oppressive, baseless, fabricated and unacceptable. However those who want to scuttle the process are shamelessly seeking to impose an interim government. We at the opposition won’t allow this to happen. and we are urging the culprits to desist from this act. the President has made it clear he will peacefully hand over to the next president. We can’t bend down to evil politicians and let them have to their way. Those behind this plot should be arrested and prosecuted.”