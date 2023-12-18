Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, has been barred from holding public office by a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

The court condemned Ms Tallen’s disparaging comments against the judiciary concerning a decision of the Federal High Court in Adamawa State last year.

The controversy stems from the 2023 general election and the candidacy of Aishatu Dahiru, widely known as Binani, for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State. Binani won the party’s primary election, but the victory was challenged and ultimately nullified by the court due to alleged non-compliance with electoral regulations.

Ms. Tallen, a staunch supporter of Binani, reacted to the court’s decision by calling it a “Kangaroo judgement” and urging Nigerians to reject it. She further alleged that the court ruling showcased the marginalization of women in Nigerian politics.

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, demanded an apology from Ms Tallen for her comments or face legal action. Her refusal led to the NBA initiating legal proceedings at the FCT High Court.

In its judgment on Monday, the court labelled Ms Tallen’s remarks as “unconstitutional, careless, reckless, and disparaging,” deeming her call to disregard the court’s decision as “contemptuous.” The court granted an injunction restraining her from holding public office unless she issues a public apology in two national dailies—The PUNCH and Guardian Newspapers—within 30 days.

Whether Ms. Tallen chooses to apologize and save her political career or appeal the court’s decision remains to be seen.