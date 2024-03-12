The former Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and who until a few months ago was also EVC of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Dr. Bashir Gwandu, has lost his mother, Hajiya Aisha Gwandu.
A message by Dr. Gwandu indicated that his mother passed on Tuesday afternoon in Kebbi State.
“I have just received the news of the passing of my mother and I pray that Allah would forgive her and grant her Al-Jannah Firdauss,” he said.
Hajiya Gwandu died at a hospital in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital.
Among her children were the Technical Adviser to the Minister of Petroleum, Engr. Umar Gwandu; and the Project Manager at Kebbi Health Project, Dr Jibril Gwandu.
She is survived by many other children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
