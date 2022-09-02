The remains of Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, AbdulKadir Imam, were on Friday, interred at his GRA residence, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Ambassador Imam died on Thursday at the age of 90.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Salihu, led the funeral (janazah) prayers and was supported by other eminent Clerics.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, led the pack of dignitaries that attended the funeral of the late envoy.

In a statement after witnessing the burial rites, the governor described Amb. Imam as a great statesman who contributed immensely to national, state and community development.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the family, friends, and everyone who mourns the late diplomat and fine public officer who represented Nigeria at different countries at different time. At 90, he was one of the last persons standing of his noble generation.

“We beseech Allah, the Lord of the worlds, to repose the soul of the great diplomat and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. We also ask Allah to comfort and strengthen the family after his death,” the governor said.