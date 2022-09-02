The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, said Nigeria needed a government that is capable of addressing the numerous complaints and injustices by Nigerians in 2023.

Adebayo stated this during his consultation visit to a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), General Jeremiah Useni (rtd), at his Abuja residence.

Adebayo said that in every part of the country there were genuine complaints about one thing or the other as a result of injustices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injustices, according to him, include ethnic injustice, religion injustice, economic injustice and social injustice that must be addressed by a leader ready to say the truth and do the right thing at all times.

He, however, said that a lot of solutions had been proffered including saying the truth, which were yet to be accepted into the politics of the country, adding that until that is done, politics will continue to take the country back.

“We must tell the truth in this country. It may be convenient, it may not be convenient to some. It may make some people happy and will make some unhappy, but we must say the truth.

“Everything we need to succeed as a country has been given to us but our problem is the quarrel with the truth.

“We need to have leaders like you who know the truth and say the truth.

“We must have a government that is capable of addressing the numerous complaints by Nigerians in 2023.

“If you go to every community and every generation including the young generation, they all have genuine complaints.

“The job of the head of state is to be the father of all. So we need leaders who know the truth, say the truth and when it is time to make a sacrifice, he will be ready to make such a sacrifice.

“All of these require that we do things right by looking at past injustice, and put a maker to ensure that no new injustice comes in,” Adebayo stated.

He said that there couldn’t be any development or peace if there were injustice in the land.

He said that those seeking to lead Nigeria in 2023 needed to be leaders such as General JT Useni, who had sacrificed so much for the country, to guide them in ensuring that the right things would be done.

He pledged that if elected, he would ensure justice in addressing the challenges facing the country.

“If Nigerians back the presidency of the SDP, with me your son, in charge of the affairs of the country, Nigerians will know the truth, they will have justice, they will have peace and progress. This is the reason why I am coming out,” Adebayo added.

He said that as a young Nigerian of 50 years of age, he would unitr the country not by force but by serving justice to all.

In his remarks, General Useni (rtd) said that Nigeria is a country blessed with everything, adding that all needed to make the country great was to do the right thing.

He added that everyone has a role to play, saying “everybody has a time to do something, some of us have played our role, some of you are still playing your role while some will play theirs later.”

He advised Nigeria to vote for a credible candidate in the 2023 general election and not to vote based on money inducement.

“My plea is that we should do the right thing, choose the right people. Don’t follow people because they can give you money.

“My plea to all of you is that we must all do the right thing. Vote properly, vote the right people not because they give you money,” he added.