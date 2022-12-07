The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2022 Osun State governorship election, Rt. Hon. Lasun Suleiman Yusuf, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State made the announcement of Lasun’s defection to the PDP on Wednesday at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Osogbo.

The rally is being attended by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and the PDP Presidential Campaign Council chairman, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, among other chieftains.

LEADERSHIP reports that Hon. Lasun was a deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.