Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, a former Secretary to Osun State Government and a close loyalist of the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has pulled out from the Omoluabi Progressives, a group he jointly founded and served at its Deputy Leader.

Advertisement

Adeoti, who was reported to nurse governorship ambition under the coalition ADC, announced his withdrawal from the group through a viral letter dated November 30, 2025 and addressed to the Chairman in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

In the letter titled: “Letter Of Withdrawal From Omoluabi Progressives,” Adeoti wrote, “I, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, the Deputy Leader of Omoluabi Progressives in Osun State, hereby tender this letter of withdrawal from the group, which I co-founded with other Progressive-minded individuals across the state.

Advertisement

“This also includes my complete withdrawal from all the group activities henceforth,” Adeoti said in the letter.

The former Osun SSG explained that his decision was never an easy one, especially each time he looked back and considered all his investments into ensuring the survival of the group throughout its turbulent period from its inception till date.

This, he said, coupled with the pressure “from my family members, both immediate and extended, on the need to take an immediate short rest from all political activities.”

He specially thanked fellow progressives for the level of trust reposed in him while in the group and wishing the current leadership success in all the group’s future endeavours.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Alh Adeoti may have dumped his political base following widespread reported emergence of a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Dr. Najeem Salaam as the party’s candidate for the 2026 governorship election in the State.

Salaam reportedly emerged at a meeting in Lagos on Friday was voted to defeat Adeoti.

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has dismissed the emergence of Salaam, saying the primary to elect the candidate of the party is still ahead.

Abdullahi, in a statement described the reports as false and misleading, insisting that, “ADC does not hand-pick candidates, and no individual has been selected ahead of the primary process.”

He maintained that the “so-called announcement being shared originates from unverified posts and publications, not from any official ADC channel.”

Abdullahi stressed that until the primaries were conducted by the party’s authorised organs, no candidacy is valid or recognised.

He further assured that the ADC would provide a free, fair, and level playing field for all aspirants while urging the public to disregard the viral report.

“We ask the public to disregard any and all such reports,” Abdullahi said.