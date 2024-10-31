A former lawmaker representing Atiba State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Hamid Babatunde Eesuola is dead.

Eesuola who was also the Chairman, Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA) died in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday after a brief illness.

National Vice President of Alaafin High School Alumni Association, Engr. Seun Adesiji confirmed the passing of Eesuola, who was a prominent member of the association to LEADERSHIP on phone.

“Yes, I can confirm that Hon. Eesuola passed on this morning in Ibadan. His close associates confirmed that his body was being conveyed to Oyo for burial, and I hope they would be in Oyo soon then, I will join them,” Adesiji said.

Adeniji said the late Oyo-born politician and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state complained of throat irritation to his friends about two weeks ago.

One of his political associates, Elder Kayode Oladokun also confirmed the demise of Eesuola, disclosing tht he passed on at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Oladokun added that he just left the family house of the deceased where preparations were being made for his burial according to Islamic rites.

Similarly, another member of the association, Mr. Lekan Folarin told our correspondent that the former lawmaker has passed on. “Yes, it is true,” he said.

LEADERSHIP understands that the former lawmaker was scheduled for the defence of his doctorate degree in the first week of November at the University of Ibadan where he has completed his PhD studies.