Former national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olisa Metuh has resigned his membership of the party, noting that he would be involved henceforth in non-partisan politics.

Metuh’s resignation was contained in a letter he wrote to the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyochia Ayu, dated October 25, 2023 and sighted by our correspondent. He also said he had submitted his resignation letter to the ward chairman of the party in his state.

The former spokesman of the PDP said he decided to resign from party politics because he believed he would contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.

Metuh was the longest elected member of the National Executive Committee, and won election to serve in several national positions at six consecutive national conventions of the party.

According to the letter, titled: “Resignation From The PDP”, Metuh said, “During my three weeks’ trip for medical and personal reasons, I came to the realisation that I can no longer play partisan politics in Nigeria. The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.