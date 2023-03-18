Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for the arrest and prosecution of yet-to-be identified political thugs who attacked and burnt down the election material distribution centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Okodi town, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the voting materials which arrived at about 3:00am were meant for Ogbia ward 2, ward 4 and ward 5, all in Ogbia Constituency.

Jonathan, while speaking with journalists after he voted at his Polling unit 039, ward 13 Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area, condemned the incident and called on the security operatives in the state to ensure the perpetrators of the criminal acts are brought to book.

He disclosed that inspite of the calmness in most places around the LGA, he was so disturbed by burning down of materials in the wards affected, adding that nobody should be allowed to mess with the electoral system in the country.

“It is peaceful here but am disturbed that within my Local Government Area in Constituency 2, materials were burnt down. All those involved in the act must be arrested and prosecuted, and if the police fail to do that we will be terribly disappointed,” he said.