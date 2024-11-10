Former President Goodluck Jonathan has praised Donald Trump’s recent election victory, calling it a “testament to leadership” and a sign of the American people’s confidence in his vision for the country.

In a congratulatory message on his official X handle, Jonathan commended Trump on being elected as the 47th President of the United States.

He expressed hope that his presidency would not only further the “American Dream” but also contribute to global peace, stability, and progress.

He said, “I extend my warmest felicitations to you on your election as the 47th President of the United States. Your impressive victory is a testament to the American people’s faith in your leadership and vision for the future.

“I am optimistic that your Presidency will not only advance the American dream but also promote the cause for global peace, stability and progress.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations, once again.”