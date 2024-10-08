Former president of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, commended the Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation for its laudable efforts on human capital development, empowerment and job creation that are hugely impacting the Nigerian economy.

Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation has organised mentorship and business master class for a selected 80 SMEs, which also got N40 million grants.

Dr Koroma gave the commendations during the grant presentation ceremony to the 80 Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) held at The Delborough Lagos Hotel in Lagos, on Saturday, October 5, 2023.

Commending the efforts of the Foundation and its founder, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, former President Koroma said, “I’m overwhelmed with what I have experienced, heard, seen here today and it gives me hope in African successful young men like Dr Stanley.”

The President,, who assisted in the presentation of the grants to the beneficiaries, further said, “The moment I experienced today is the moment that’s required in all African nations to grow her economy. The government cannot do it alone without private individual players such as this Foundation is playing.”

The former President noted that the bedrock of every nation’s economy is the Small and Medium Enterprises while enjoining other African business leaders to emulate the gesture in their respective nations.

The grants presentation ceremony had in attendance Providus bank Executive Director, Adeoye Ojuroye; Blake Resort Managing Director/Chairman, Chief Uzochukwu Akunedozi; Managing Director of Bank of Industry (BoI), Mr Emmanuel Azuka Okofu; Director-General of Rochas Okorocha Foundation, Miss Uchechi Rochas, and other dignitaries.