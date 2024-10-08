Palliative work will soon commence on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Highway in Ogun State in order to fix the failed portions of the ever-busy road.

This was disclosed by the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, via a post on his verified Facebook page after a tour of the project site alongside the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi.

Governor Abiodun appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his prompt intervention and commitment to alleviating the hardship faced by road users in the State.

The governor wrote: “We are pleased to announce that palliative work will commence on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Highway. This effort is aimed at addressing the failed portions of the road, ensuring smoother travel for all motorists. We expect this project to be completed by mid-December, and we will also be installing solar lights along the entire 120-kilometre stretch to enhance safety.

“We appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his prompt intervention and commitment to alleviating the hardship faced by road users. Our administration, in collaboration with the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, is dedicated to taking swift action to restore this critical infrastructure.

“This initiative reflects our focus on making a tangible impact on the lives of our people, and we are committed to delivering a safe and efficient roadway in the shortest possible time.”

See More Photos Below: