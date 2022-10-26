Amid the rise in kidnapping and mental health challenges associated with insecurities in the country, a former President of the Rotary Club of Abuja, Diana Eyo-Enoette, has presented to the public her new book, titled: ‘Patches and Peach’.

Eyo-Enoette, who doubles as a humanitarian and project management expert, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, stated that alongside the public presentation of the book, the event will also witnessed a premiere of her new short film “I am One”, where she shares her personal experiences.

The launch of the book and movie premiere, which wife of of Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, as the chairperson of the day was unavoidably absent, took place at RovingHeight, City Center Mall in Abuja.

“At the height of insecurity and fears in Nigeria, this story of a survivor is a clarion call to help people battling with mental health issues associated with kidnap and abduction as well as the unimaginable trauma experienced by their loved ones.

“It is a clarion call for the government to establish a system so that affected individuals can gain access to mental health support,” she said.

Eyo-Enoette said she shared her ordeal and experience in the book and movie to give hope to people going through the same pains amid mental health issues in Nigeria.

According to her, “Today, we live in a stressful century, we are tied to the fears of recession and decisions that make or mar our lives or businesses.

“The news headlines bring with them patches of sadness that we can only mend with comedy and time out on social media.

“Patches and Peach is not just a memoir of the life of Diana Eyo-Enoette nee Edema-Sillo. I shared my pains, fears, and victory as someone who is a kidnap survivor, someone who survived a gunshot attack, and someone who escaped attempted rape.

“I used this book to share my story not to spread fear but to give hope, to show that one can turn any patch into peach.”

She further noted that ‘Patches and Wounds’ can be turned into wisdom.

She said the movie has been nominated for the shorts film Award 2022.

“My kidnap story was shared in the short film to serve as a mental health awareness tool.

“Today kidnapping has become a daily occurrence in Nigeria, while some people are lucky to survive most don’t.

“Some people end up with psychological disorders. I used the book and movie to give hope, wisdom, and strength by narrating my own story and showing that is possible to forgive, heal and love again,” she added.