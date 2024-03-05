A human rights activist and one-time Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial zone, Shehu Sani, has thrown a jibe at the Nigeria’s power sector apparently over epileptic power supply to consumers occasioned by incessant collapse of the National Grid.

The former federal lawmaker known for his penchant for humourous posts on social media, took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to react to the abrupt outage on Facebook and Instagram platforms on Tuesday evening, saying the outage will not last like the regular collapse of the Nigeria’s power system.

Sani wrote: “Facebook outage will not last like the collapse of National grid.”

LEADERSHIP reports that millions of social media users complained about abrupt loss of access to their Instagram and Facebook accounts without any prior notice to them on Tuesday evening.

Down Detector, an internet monitoring website, saw a spike in reports of Meta service outages on Tuesday at about 3pm.

The social media apps and websites had been operating earlier in the day, but since problems arose in the afternoon, users have been unable to log back into their accounts.

As of 3.20pm, there had been more than 90,000 complaints from Facebook users and 23,000 from Instagram. However, it’s believed that millions of users of both platforms were affected worldwide.

Meanwhile, both social media platforms are now back and operative as users can now access their accounts. However, their parent company, Meta, was yet to say anything as to what led to the momentary outage as the time of this report.