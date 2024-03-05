The Plateau State Government on Tuesday raised alarm over an alleged plan by some persons to forceful break into the State House of Assembly chamber to swear in 16 All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates in the 2023 elections as lawmakers.

The state government had following the ruling of a Court of Appeal in favour of the APC candidates, vowed to ensure diligent constitutional processes in resolving the logjam.

LEADERSHIP reports that operatives of the Plateau State Police Command, in the early hours of Tuesday, averted a clash between supporters of the APC candidates who wanted to gain entry into the Assembly Complex and supporters loyal to the ousted Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s lawmakers.

The APC supporters were later dispersed by the police, who later condoned off the assembly to prevent both parties from gaining access into the premises.

Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Strategic Communication, Timothy Golu, while reacting on the development, described the plan as an unfortunate incident, and a shock to the government.

Golu noted that the government was shocked considering that sittings of the House have been relocated to the Old Government House due to the ongoing renovation of the premises.

He added that the Speaker of the House, Hon. Gabriel Dewan was restrained from swearing in the APC candidates in view of two court injunctions.

He further noted, that as a law-abiding citizen, the Speaker is duty-bound to restrain himself until the final determination of the suit.

“We just woke up this morning to see the presence of security men around the State House of Assembly. You know the House of Assembly is not sitting in its original location.

“It has been moved by resolution to the Government House because it was under renovation. The official dealings of the House are being done in the Government House.

“But everybody knows that there has been an issue in the House of Assembly. The Speaker would have reconvened the House but he was handicapped because he was served with two injunctions restraining him from swearing in the 16 members that were given judgment by the Court of Appeal; and as a law-abiding government, we will not toy with that until that injunction is vacated.

“So, to see security men there without the consent of the Chief Security Officer of the State and the Speaker, it is threatening because the House with eight members has nothing to do with the traditional vicinity of the House because they are no longer sitting there,” he said.

He however alleged that there were plans by some people to penetrate the House and swear-in the 16 APC candidates illegally.

The governor’s aide commended the police over the refusal to compromise, but protect and prevent anyone from getting into the premises to wreck havoc.

The former member of House of Representatives further declared that the Muftwang-led administration will not condone lawlessness, adding that the government believes in the rule of law and will never use illegal means or circumvent the process of law.

“This government will not condone lawlessness; everything that needs to be done will have to go through due process, and whatever the outcome, everybody will have to take it.

“Nobody should be distracted by what is happening; the situation is under control. So we are waiting; whatever the court says, whatever the conclusion, we are going to continue from there,” Golu added.