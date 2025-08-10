Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has dismissed reports linking him to an opposition alliance and suggesting he had adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as his political platform.

In a statement on Sunday, Mustapha described the reports as “fake news,” insisting he has not engaged in any discussions with members of the opposition or their coalition partners.

“My attention has been drawn to a news story in circulation associating me with the opposition alliance and their choice of the ADC as their political party.

“I want the general public to know that this is fake news. I am not in any opposition alliance, and I am not in any discussion with those who are involved,” he said.

The former SGF emphasised his long-standing role in the All Progressives Congress (APC), recalling his position as Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before the merger that birthed the ruling party.

“As the Deputy National Chairman of the ACN, the largest political party with six governors at the time of the merger and the formation of the APC, I can rightly claim that I am one of the founding fathers of the governing party. I cannot, therefore, in all reasonableness, walk away from a party I helped to form,” Mustapha stated.

He maintained that while the APC, like any political organisation, has its challenges, the solution is to work from within rather than defect to another platform.

“If our party has problems, as all the other parties do, we will stay at the party and fix those problems. We don’t solve problems by decamping to other parties,” he added.

Mustapha, who served as SGF from 2017 to 2023, reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and urged the public to disregard any speculation suggesting otherwise.