The Nigerian Army said its troops have neutralised three terrorists including kingpin Amirul Fiya a.k.a. Abu Nazir and three others in failed attack on military location in Borno State.

Advertisement

The Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele in a statement said troops recovered several weapons during the encounter.

According to Lt.-Col. Anele, troops of 3 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base Rann Kala in Balge local government area of Borno State, on 7 August, 2025, repelled an attack by ISWAP/JAS terrorists.

She said troops discovered the corpses of three terrorists, including their top commander identified as Abu Nazir.

Anene added that the blood trails at the scene indicated that other terrorists escaped with injuries resulting in a follow-up operation.

The statement said the initial operation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, an unexploded ordnance, two rocket-propelled grenades, and other items.

Furthermore, in a follow-up operation on 9 August, troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force/Hybrid Force discovered another terrorist corpse and recovered one QJC 88-barrel gun, one AA gun tripod, 20 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm ammunition, a backpack, and a bicycle.

Relatedly, in Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 2, on 8 August, 2025, responded to credible intelligence on terrorist activities along Road Gusau–Kaura Namoda in Unguwar Sariki Musulmi, Kaura Namoda LGA.

She said the swift response forced the terrorists to flee, leading to the rescue of two kidnapped victims who have since been reunited with their families.

Similarly, in Ebonyi State on 9 August 2025, troops of 24 Special Engineer Regiment intervened in a communal crisis between Iyimagwu and Ekpomaka communities in Ikwo local government area.

Anele said the troops came under fire from an abandoned building and responded decisively, neutralising one armed criminal, adding that the operation led to the recovery of one G3 rifle, 50 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 16 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and four hand grenades.