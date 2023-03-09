The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara has endorsed the candidature of Air Marshall Sadiq Baba Abubakar (rtd) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for next week’s governorship election in Bauchi State.

Dogara had openly criticised and campaigned against victory of APC’s presidential Muslim-Muslim ticket that eventually won, arguing that the party ought to have considered a Christian from the northern part of the country to fly the presidential ticket along with Tinubu.

The former speaker, who recently returned to PDP, led a campaign team of Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar across some Bauchi local governments including Kirfi and Alkaleri where Governor Bala Mohammed came from.

Speaking to a sizeable crowd of supporters in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State, Dogara urged the people to toe the path of honour by voting out Bala Mohammed from office in March 18 governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state.

“We came to tell you the truth, that we need to effect a change of leadership in Bauchi State. I came here to enlighten you that even though your son (Governor Mohammed) is there but since he is not doing well we should change him. I urge you all to cast your vote for Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar on Saturday,” he said.

He described Abubakar as a father who will bring succour to the people of Bauchi State.

LEADERSHIP recalls that ties between the former speaker and governor Bala Mohammed sore with the former accusing the latter of reneging on all political agreements entered into before the 2019, thus making the duo draw opposing lines.