Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kwara Central senatorial district, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, has assisted the victims of fire incident at Alanamu Market, Ilorin with N2.5m donation.

Abdullahi distributed the cash gift to the beneficiaries when he visited the market to commisserate with the victims of the inferno which destroyed million naira property.

He also pledged to empower one of the children of a couple in the area, who died the same day the fire incident occurred, with a working tool.

Additionally, Abdullahi donated N500,000 for the upkeep of the family of the late couple.

In a brief remark, Abdullahi said: “We have come to commiserate with the victims, to commistrate with our father, Balogun Alanamu and to also see what we can do to support the people.

“As you can see, since the incident of Alanamu happened, you can see that politicians that we have never saw before have been falling over themselves to proof now that they have been generous to the people.

“But for us, we have come home to commistrate with our people, so it is not about the politics of today.”