Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Ezeji, has been arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Rivers State Police Command over allegations of fraud and threats to life.

According to The Guardian, Police sources confirmed that Ezeji was picked up on Monday, September 22, 2025, after weeks of surveillance.

His arrest followed allegations that he and his wife, Mrs. Celestina Onyemaeche Ezeji, purchased 60,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) worth ₦39.8 million from a businessman, Dagogo Emmanuel and issued cheques that later bounced.

Investigators said the couple had been on the run since July before Ezeji was tracked down in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Ezeji was currently being held in the police custody at the headquarters of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Police disclosed that the former international admitted knowledge of the transaction and acknowledged signing the cheques urding interrogation.

However, he distanced himself from his wife’s actions, telling investigators that he had no knowledge of her whereabouts.

Police said efforts were ongoing to arrest Mrs. Ezeji, who remains at large.

When contacted, the player’s brother, Chuks Ezeji, confirmed the arrest but defended his sibling’s innocence.

“Victor was not directly involved in the business deal,” he said. “It was Mrs. Ezeji who conducted the transaction using his name.”