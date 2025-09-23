Troops of the Nigerian Army between September 19 – 22, 2025, killed multiple terrorists, arrested over 20 criminal suspects and rescued several kidnap victims across the country.

Advertisement

Troops also recovered at least 10 AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, five RPG bombs, 36 hand grenades, five AK-47 magazines, over 700 rounds of assorted ammunition, explosives, uniforms, 39 motorcycles, 32 bicycles, large quantities of drugs and chemicals, as well as vehicles and illegally refined petroleum products.

According to military sources, the operations led to the neutralisation of several terrorists, arrest of multiple suspects, rescue of kidnap victims, and recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and logistics items.

Particularly, in the North-East Theatre, troops of 152 Task Force Battalion alongside the Hybrid Force and Civilian JTF recovered a full box of 12.7 x 108mm, a box of 7.62 x 51mm NATO rounds, a bicycle and military camouflage clothing in Banki after foiling an ISWAP/JAS attack in Borno State.

Similarly, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade safely disposed of two command IEDs planted along Darel Jamel–Bula Yobe Road in the State.

In another encounter, a combined troops of 19 Battalion and 25 Brigade intercepted ISWAP/JAS logistics elements along Damboa–Gumsuri Road, killing one terrorist and recovering two AK-47 rifles, 36 hand grenades, IED materials, desert camouflage trousers, four uniforms, 32 bicycles, large quantities of drugs, chemicals, red oil, mosquito nets and other sundry items in the State.

Meanwhile, in Katsina State, troops of the Defence Special Operations Force (DSOF) engaged terrorists at Jeka Areda and Ruwan Godyia.

According to military sources, the troops captured seven motorcycles.

Relatedly, in Cross River State, troops of 146 and 130 Battalions arrested and neutralised a cultist caught with a roasted human leg, while 34 Artillery Brigade discovered and destroyed a bunkering site with four cooking drums and 800 litres of illegally refined products.

Furthermore, troops of DHQ Special Operations Battalion killed two terrorists in Sokoto State and recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, three motorcycles and uniforms.

Whereas, in Taraba State, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) arrested three suspected kidnappers.

Also, in Rivers State, troops destroyed 350 litres of crude oil being illegally scooped along Imor River.

Again, troops of 222 Battalion laid ambush in Konduga, Borno State, where they neutralised one terrorist, while 3 Battalion intercepted a truckload of dry NPK fertilizer at Logomani suspected for terrorist use.

In a similar vein, troops of 149 Battalion intercepted four vehicles and arrested four terror logistics suppliers in Gubio, while FOB Gajiram arrested three kidnappers in Nganzai.

In another development, troops of Sector 7, Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP) in Kaduna State rescued a kidnapped girl at Manchok, apprehending one criminal, while Sector 8 OPEP arrested another suspect in Plateau State with a Dane gun. 1 Battalion (Rear) working with the DSS arrested four terrorists in Kebbi State, seizing a vehicle, mobile phones and other items.

Relatedly, troops of Sector 1 OPWS in Benue State rescued a kidnap victim, capturing one FN rifle, five magazines and 83 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

Also, in Cross River, troops of 245 Battalion neutralised one miscreant, arrested two others and recovered a pistol, cartridge and drug paraphernalia.

In another offensive, troops of 135 Special Forces Battalion with Civilian JTF repelled ISWAP/JAS attack in Biu LGA of Borno State, recovered five RPG bombs, three AK-47 magazines with 90 rounds of 7.62mm Special, four PKT belts with 306 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and other items. Similarly, troops at FOB Azir, Damboa, repelled another attack, neutralised one terrorist, and recovered three AK-47 rifles, explosives, intoxicants and drugs.

According to the Military sources, the operations saw the arrest of terror informants in Kaduna, rescue of kidnapped passengers in Bakassi waterways with the Cameroonian Army and recovery of stolen motorcycles and firearms in Plateau, Adamawa, Kebbi, and other States.

“In total, the Nigerian Army operations between 19 – 22 September 2025 resulted in the neutralisation of multiple terrorists, arrest of over 20 criminal suspects, rescue of several kidnap victims and recovery of at least 10 AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, five RPG bombs, 36 hand grenades, five AK-47 magazines, over 700 rounds of assorted ammunition, explosives, uniforms, 39 motorcycles, 32 bicycles, large quantities of drugs and chemicals, as well as vehicles and illegally refined petroleum products,” a source stated.