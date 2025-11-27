Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep sadness over the passing of revered Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, describing him as one of Nigeria’s greatest Islamic scholars whose teachings and exemplary life touched millions of Muslims across the country and beyond.

Sheikh Dahiru, the leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood in Nigeria, died on Thursday at the age of 98.

VP Shettima noted that Sheikh Dahiru’s extraordinary longevity was itself a divine blessing that allowed multiple generations of Nigerian Muslims to benefit from his profound knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual guidance.

In a condolence message on Thursday, the Vice President in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said, “We have lost a spiritual guide, a teacher, and a moral compass whose dedication to Islamic scholarship spanned more than a century.

“Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi was among the great pillars of Islamic knowledge in our time.

“His life was a demonstration of faith, learning, and service to Allah and humanity,” VP Shettima said.

Shettima praised the late Islamic scholar’s lifelong commitment to spreading Islamic knowledge and his pivotal role in strengthening the Tijjaniyya Brotherhood in Nigeria and West Africa.

“We find comfort in knowing he lived a long, fulfilled life devoted to Allah and to uplifting humanity. His legacy of scholarship and service will continue to inspire us all,” the Vice President added.

He prayed that Almighty Allah will forgive the deceased of his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

“May Allah also grant his family, the Tijjaniyya Brotherhood, and the entire Muslim Ummah the fortitude to bear this loss,” VP Shettima said.