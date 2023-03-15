School children, on Wednesday, ‘mobbed’ former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to catch a flight to Yola, Adamawa State capital, ahead of the Saturday, March 18, 2023 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Atiku, the candidate of the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded February 25 presidential election, was in the company of some his political associates and aides when he ran into the excited school children, who were on excursion visit to the Airport.

The former VP, who took to his verified Facebook page to relive his encounter with the school children with a laughter Emoji, said despite his scheduled trip, his “young friends” had other plans for him.

Atiku wrote: “I was heading to my flight en route to Yola, but my young friends who had come to the airport on an excursion had other plans 😄. -AA.”

Meanwhile, numerous Facebook users, who commented on the post, have praised the former Vice President, describing his attitude towards the students as exemplary.