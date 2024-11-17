Academic activities are to begin at the Osi (Kwara south) and Ilesha Baruba (Kwara North) campuses of the Kwara State University, Malete (KWASU) with completion of new campuses in both locations.

LEADERSHIP reports that the completion of the two campuses of KWASU was another promise fulfilled by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who had pledged never to abandon the projects whose skeletal works began under his predecessor.

The commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Mary Arinde, said that the construction works in Osi, Ekiti local government area of the State, have reached 98 per cent and was ready for use as students resume fully for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Students in the Department of Fine and Applied Arts under the new Faculty of Environmental sciences were ready to begin lectures in Osi on Monday, November 18, 2024 while their counterparts from the Faculty of Agriculture were due in Ilesha Baruba campus in January, 2025.

Arinde spoke in Osi during an inspection visit to the new KWASU campus. She was accompanied by the head of Osi Campus, Prof. Binta Sulyman, and chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

Arinde expressed satisfaction with the quality of the job by the contractor and the consultant.

She hailed the governor’s commitment to the projects despite the challenges involved at the beginning.

Prof. Binta, on her part, explained that lectures will commence fully at the campus next week Monday for students of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts who were already on the ground with the staff.