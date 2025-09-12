Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has continued to captivate her audience and fans at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, where she is attempting to cook the world’s largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice on Friday.

In a viral Instagram reel shared on Friday, Baci is seen already at work, joined by her mum, team members and supporters as they pour a massive quantity of goat meat into the steaming large pot. The caption to the video read, “just look at the amount of goat meat going inside,” drawing attention to the scale of the historic culinary feat.

The atmosphere at the event was one of excitement, with cheers from onlookers as the meat was emptied into the pot. The scene highlighted not only the size of the record attempt but also the communal spirit surrounding Baci’s journey.

Baci, who first rose to global fame in May 2023 after breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon, has since become a household name in Nigeria and beyond. Her latest endeavour aims to further showcase Nigerian cuisine on a global stage, with jollof rice, a beloved West African delicacy at the center of the spotlight.

The attempt has attracted nationwide attention, with celebrities, influencers, and faith leaders turning up to support her. Social media platforms have also been flooded with clips and reactions, as fans closely follow her progress in real time.