The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Business School Netherlands International, Prof. Lere Baale, has emphasised the crucial role of technology in driving food sustainability, attributing Nigeria’s abnormal food price surge to its absence.

Baale, who spoke on the topic ‘Building a Sustainable Future: The Key to Long-Term Growth for African Businesses’ recently at the ICS Outsourcing 30th Anniversary Gala Night, noted that, inefficient supply chains drive Nigeria’s soaring food prices, resulting in staggering losses and waste.

“The major problem why there is an abnormal increase in the price of food in Nigeria is because of supply chain management.

The foods are being produced in different locations, and before they get to places like Lagos, for example, it takes ages and is usually not held in the right ways, and what you see is that a large quantity of them is destroyed or reduced to nothingness before they get to Lagos,” he said.

He advocated leveraging digital technologies like blockchain, AI, and IoT to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and create innovative business models.

To him, “But by adopting sustainable food chain practices, especially one enhanced by technology and digital transformation, you can get goods across, reduce the risk associated with that, enhance sufficiency, and bring goods to consumers faster, while also using digital platforms to connect farmers with markets, thereby providing real-time data for resource management and enabling the sharing economy.”

Group managing director/CEO of ICS, Mr Peter Akindeju, appreciated everyone for coming, saying ,the gathering is not only to celebrate three decades of remarkable achievements but also to honour the relationships and collaborations that have defined our journey.

He said, the company has not only added value to over 70,000 direct employees over the years but has impacted more than 300,000 lives indirectly ‘if you adopt a family multiplier of four to five members.’

“ICS Outsourcing contributes directly to the economy of all 36 states of the federation and the FCT by remitting PAYE to these states monthly. While the company celebrates its past successes, it also looks towards the future with optimism and determination,” he said.

He noted that the outsourcing industry evolves rapidly, is influenced by technology and automation, and is laced with new challenges. The importance of adaptability cannot be overstated.

“At ICS Outsourcing Ltd., we believe that doing business goes beyond profits—it’s about making a positive impact in the communities we serve and being a responsible steward of the environment. Our commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) is deeply woven into the fabric of our company, guiding us in our interactions with people and the planet,” he stressed.

Akindeju added that ICS would continue to make individual donations to support vulnerable communities annually, having donated school items, food, and relief materials to various communities, adding that, “We have partnered with various agencies in the areas of capacity development. They include the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, etc. It is also pertinent to note that these interventions happen concurrently everywhere we operate in Nigeria.”