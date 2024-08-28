The federal government has pledged continued financial support for the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and commitment to expanding the implementation of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Nigeria.

The government also pledged to mobilise both political and social support for NEITI’s initiatives, ensuring that the organisation’s efforts to enhance governance in the extractive sector were sustained and expanded.

The chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, who made the pledges during a visit to NEITI on Tuesday in Abuja, commended the agency for its unwavering dedication to promoting transparency in the extractive sector and ensuring that Nigeria’s natural resources were managed in a way that benefits all Nigerians.

He said: “We recognise the crucial work that NEITI is doing to bring transparency and accountability to Nigeria’s extractive industries.

“The federal government is fully committed to providing the necessary funding and resources to ensure that NEITI’s work continues to impact the nation positively.”

The executive secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji in his response, appreciated the government’s ongoing support as he noted that NEITI’s success in promoting transparency and accountability was largely dependent on the political will and backing of the government.

The NEITI boss further expressed optimism that the visit would strengthen the partnership between NEITI and the federal government.

The statement partly reads: “The visit marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to bolster transparency and good governance in Nigeria’s extractive industries.

The visit also included the permanent secretary, State House, Olufunso Adebiyi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Administration and Operations (Office of the Chief of Staff) Oyinade Nathan-Marsh along with other key Presidential aides.

“As NEITI continues to lead the charge in promoting accountability, the federal government’s support will be instrumental in ensuring that the benefits of Nigeria’s natural resources are equitably shared among all citizens.

“The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) is the Nigerian national chapter of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which promotes transparency and accountability in the management of natural resources. NEITI’s mandate is to ensure that revenues from Nigeria’s oil, gas, and mining sectors are properly accounted for and used for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

During the visit, Gbajabiamila was taken on an extensive tour of NEITI’s state-of-the-art Data Center, where he was shown the technological advancements and data management systems that are critical to the organisation’s operations.

The tour highlighted NEITI’s commitment to transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s extractive industries, underscoring the pivotal role data plays in achieving these objectives.