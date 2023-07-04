Expert Charges Marketing Professionals On Tech Adoption, Financial Performance

Experts have charged professional marketers to enhance their capacity by being technology savvy and also deliver finance performance marketing if they are to remain relevant in the ever-changing marketing world.

The chief executive officer (CEO), OPay Nigeria, Mr. Olu Akanmu, who gave the admonition at the graduation ceremony of the Simon Page College of Marketing, over the weekend in Lagos, noted that, the marketing business is changing rapidly, and every business today is impacted by technology, saying, “So when we all talk about digital transformation, it is not limited to any industry because every industry is being digitally transformed.

“Anyone who is going to practice marketing must therefore be connected to the digital transformation trend of the industry because you cannot practice marketing today without also learning technology, especially now that the marketing industry is also going digital.”

He further said, marketing should speak revenue and performance language and not just the brand’s preference among the public.

“As marketing people, we need to be accountable for the investment in marketing, especially on the issue of performance marketing.