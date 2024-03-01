A human resource practitioner, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, has called for a technical committee to implement the Steve Oronsaye Report which merged and scrapped several federal agencies.

Ibrahim, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), identified lack of political will, corruption and bureaucracy as the impediments to the implementation of the Oronsaye Report 12 years after it was presented to the government.

He said the proposed technical committee, which should comprise qualified and competent public administrators would achieve the laudable goals once and for all.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for directing the implementation of the report, Ibrahim said costs of governance, duplication of responsibilities and overlapping of functions have contributed to low performance at higher costs, stressing that if the report is properly implemented, effectiveness and efficiency would feature in governance in the country.