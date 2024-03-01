Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has inaugurated its reconstituted delivery team to enhance the understanding and implementation of the redefined presidential priorities and ministerial deliverables.

At the event in Abuja, minister of state for labour and employment, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the reconstitution of the delivery team was a significant step in the commitment to delivering on the President Bola Tinubu administration‘s Renew Hope Agenda.

She said that the ministry aimed to reform the economy to deliver sustained inclusive growth to boost agriculture, focus on education, health, and social investment, accelerate diversification, and improve governance.

The minister also emphasised the crucial role of the ministry in shaping the socio-economic landscape of the nation, and tasked the heads of agencies under the ministry to see their roles as critical in the actualisation of the government‘s goals.

She urged them to work closely with their teams and other stakeholders to ensure that the policies and programmes of the ministry are effectively implemented for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Onyejeocha further stated that the training on tracking and reporting of presidential priorities and ministerial deliverables was aimed at equipping the delivery team with the necessary tools and skills to effectively monitor and evaluate their progress.

She appealed for the cooperation of all members of the reconstituted Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment deliverable team, and urged them to work together tirelessly and selflessly to deliver on the mandate entrusted on them by the Nigerian people.