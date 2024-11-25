Experts have blamed the rising cases of mental health challenges among male adults on the societal dictates, expectations, and pressures exacted on the male gender from childhood.

The Chief Clinical Psychologist at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Lagos, Dr (Mrs) Kemi Akintoyese, said this called on Nigerians to halt casting male children and men into unprepared roles.

This is just as the Founder of the Elizabethan H&H Foundation, Mrs Oyinade Samuel-Eluwole, stressed the need for men to break societal norms that silence their struggles.

The duo and other experts made these calls during an event organised by the Elizabethan Humanitarian Life (H&H) Foundation in Lagos to commemorate the 2024 International Men’s Day. The event was titled “Champions of Change: Addressing Male Mental Health Challenges at Different Stages of Life.”

At the event, which brought together experts and advocates to discuss the mental health issues affecting men and boys, Akintoyese noted that societal expectations placed undue pressure on male children, often forcing them into predefined roles that they might not be cognitively equipped to handle.

“Society imposes expectations on male children the moment they are born, casting them into roles they may not be prepared for. This creates immense pressure and leaves many struggling to identify their true selves.

“This identity crisis often leads to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, especially as these boys grow into adulthood under the weight of societal demands,” she said.

Mrs Samuel-Eluwole, who called for action, empowering men to speak out, said, “Men are boxed into corners where they feel they must ‘man up’ and suppress their emotions. This silence is dangerous, as it breeds frustration, substance abuse, and even suicide”.

While calling for increased collaboration between families, government agencies, and advocacy groups to address the mental health challenges faced by men, she also stressed the importance of including counselling services in schools to support boys from a young age.

Mrs Samuel-Eluwole reiterated that addressing men’s mental health should be a collective effort of both government and non-governmental organisations.

“Mental health issues are not tied to wealth or social status. Both rich and poor men face these challenges. It’s a societal issue requiring government policies, family involvement, and advocacy partnerships.”

She said the Foundation remains committed to its mission of “Rescue the Boys: Empowering Boys and Supporting Men” by raising awareness and offering support to address mental health challenges across all stages of life.