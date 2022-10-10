No fewer than 25 speakers, who are experts from different sectors of the nation’s economy, will from tomorrow, converge at the 2022 Ehingbeti summit to discuss the future of Lagos State economy.

The summit, expected to take place between 11th and 13th of October, 2022, in Victoria Island, Lagos, will spark up conversations that would lead to profitable partnerships and investments in a greater tomorrow for the state and country at large.

A statement from the executive assistant to Lagos state governor on New Media and Public Relations, Mr. Olusegun Fafore, listed the CEO of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman; the CEO of InfraCredit, Mr. Chinua Azubike; CEO, Lagos Free Zone, Dinesh Rathi; principal partner and Excel Law Chambers and secretary general, Association of African Shipowners, Ms Funmi Folorunso will be in the Funding plenary where they will discuss ways to fund some of the initiatives in the 30-year development plan of Lagos State.

Similarly, group managing director, Alpha Mead Group, Mr Femi Akintunde will discuss on harnessing potentials in the Built Environment, while in the Art and Entertainment, founder & chairman, Del York Group, Mr Linus Idahosa; Actor, Content Creator, Endometriosis Advocate and entrepreneur, Mrs Zainab Balogun; and the CEO of Golden Effects Pictures, a Nigerian film and production company, Kunle Afolayan, will deliberate on how to change the face of Lagos through art and entertainment.

In the educational sector, CEO, Teach for Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle; MD/CEO, EdFin Microfinance Bank, Ms. Bunmi Lawson; former vice-chancellor Of the University Of Ibadan, Professor Olufemi Bamiro and CEO Jobberman Nigeria, Mr. Oreoluwa Boboye, will discuss the challenges and opportunities in the education sector that the state government can lashed on to enhance the economic future of Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founder/CEO, Evercare Hospital, Mr. Tosin Runsewe; GM, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Olutoyin Zamba, and CFO, CarePoint, Nnenna Oleru Uche will explain the challenges and opportunities for Lagos state government in the heath sector which would be very handy to make Lagos the smartest city in Africa and one of the best in the world.

Moreover, other experts in Transportation, Safety & Security and Power & Energy industries will deliver their thought on opportunities for Lagos state government in those sectors of the economy.

Speaking on this development, the chairman, Lagos Economic Summit Group, Samuel Egube, said the ninth Summit is themed “Charting the paths to sustainable socio-economic growth” and borne out of a strong desire by the Lagos State government to accelerate economic growth and development in Lagos.

He said the Summit which started in 2000, has been convening and putting together both local and foreign participants, stakeholders on the public and private sectors, who indeed have interest in Lagos.

He added that the Summit had also brought together men and women from the Academia, multilateral and other development institutions to add significant amount of value to Lagos.

According to him, “It is the belief of us in Lagos that Lagos State prospers as a result of the commitment Lagosians show to participate in governnace while also committing their efforts to the future of Lagos.”

He assured that the Lagos State government would continue to protect trade, business activities, noting that the future of Lagos relies on economic activities.

He added that the Summit is one of its platforms that demonstrates its commitment to listening to the people of Lagos in the various sectors of the economy and also an accountability platform for the State government to account for what it has implemented.

“Ehingbeti is a proof that we will continue to pursue transparency, commitment of accountability to governance. We will always go round Lagos in all the divisions before a budget comes to give an account of what we have agreed at the last consultative forum and show the path for the future.

“This summit will bridge knowledge gaps, drive policies, encourage innovations, and promote positive social change for a better future,” he pointed out.