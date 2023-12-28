Industry experts have shared valuable insights regarding the significance of authenticity and trust, offering a comprehensive guide for influencers navigating the evolving media-influencing landscape.

This enlightening discussion took place during the Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) masterclass on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, in Lagos. Njideka Akabogu and Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson, Regional Managers for East and West Africa at ID Africa, a BHM Holdings company respectively, showcased their expertise.

“Influencers have the power to serve as consultants for brands. They are not just faces but voices, advisors, and ambassadors. Your influence goes beyond promoting products; you should aim to be a trusted advisor,” highlighted Njideka Akabogu, Regional Manager and Lead Advisor at ID Africa – a BHM Holdings company.

Iretomiwa stressed the evolving nature of an influencer’s job, underscoring the critical importance of personal branding. “Finding your niche and capitalizing on your strengths will not only safeguard your career but also elevate your influence,” she concluded.

Further, emphasizing the need for influencers to uphold trust, Njideka and Iretomiwa spoke about the importance of thoroughly researching brands. They emphasized aligning with brand values and ensuring resonance with their audience.

In addressing the potential risks associated with misinterpreting trends, particularly those anticipated in 2024, Iretomiwa and Njideka cautioned Public Relations practitioners against blindly following trends lacking genuine affinity. They highlighted the risks of inaccuracies.

Their combined insights provide a comprehensive guide for influencers navigating the ever-changing landscape of digital marketing.