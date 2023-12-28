Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has declared that the 2024 budget will facilitate the realisation of his government’s campaign commitments and the fulfilment of its obligations to the populace.

Oyebanji also noted that his administration is fully geared towards executing the budget to actualize its prosperity agenda.

While signing the 2024 appropriation Bill titled “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development” into law on Thursday, he stated that the budget aims to invigorate economic activities, generate employment opportunities, and improve the overall socio-economic landscape of the state.

The Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, and other principal officers presented the budget estimate of N159,572,481,915.51 to the Governor at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital. Out of this amount, 56% is allocated for Recurrent Expenditure and 44% for Capital Expenditure.

Oyebanji stressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the full implementation of the budget, promoting sustainable growth, and enhancing the living standards of the people of Ekiti State.

Expressing gratitude to the Speaker and House Members for their meticulous review and preparation of the final budget, the Governor praised the Assembly’s support in the state’s development agenda.

“I am highly impressed with the quality of debate and thoroughness exhibited by the House Members.

“Mr. Speaker, I acknowledge your emphasis on the need for unwavering commitment to implementing this budget. We will collaborate closely with the House of Assembly to ensure the comprehensive implementation of this budget because our ability to motivate our people and fulfil our commitments is reliant on this implementation.”

In his earlier comments, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Aribasoye, noted that after extensive deliberations and scrutiny of the budget, the House identified its alignment with the populace’s priorities.

Aribasoye commended the well-structured budget presentation, emphasising that it reflects the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Ekiti State. He affirmed the Assembly’s commitment to collaborate with the Executive arm for the overall interest and development of the State.

The budget signing ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, state House of Assembly members, and the State Executive Council.