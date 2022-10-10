Experts drawn across different extractions of the construction industry have called for concerted efforts toward bringing an end to the menace of building collapse and failing roads.

The experts spoke at the introduction of Axion products/projection, block laying and launching by Axion Global Engineering Ltd in partnership with the Nigerian Society of Engineers, (NSE), held in Warri, Delta state weekend.

Emma Anedu, chemical engineer said, the construction industry responsible for these infrastructure also account for a major proportion of the GDP of Nigeria, maintaining that seeking to improve the efficiency of the industry is very essential in promoting the growth of the Nigerian economy.

In his keynote address, chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, (NSE), Warri Branch, Sony Emeka, said buildings could not continue collapsing and roads failing, calling for adequate improvement on its safety performance from the planning stage of road projects, which have to adopt measures including giving quality control and quality assurance high priority in execution of road projects to curb their early deterioration.

Also, Godwin Enibueta, immediate past chairman, NSE, Warri Branch, said, “Professionalism is key to ensuring the sustainability of infrastructure and professionals are therefore expected to exhibit a high level of professionalism by adhering to their professional ethics when discharging their duties.”

He said lack of capacity had long been identified as the clog in the wheel of appropriate building control, advising it is important for professionalism to be exhibited in all stages of the infrastructure project cycle right from concept to planning, to design, to construction and maintenance stages.

He stated that the public had seen the collapse of new and existing infrastructure across the country because of poor design and periodic assessment/maintenance, lamenting that “experience has taught us that each time a building collapses in Nigeria, built environment professionals in other parts of the world tend to doubt the competence of professionals in the Nigerian building industry.

“To curb incessant infrastructure collapse using road infrastructure as a reference, the prevention of infrastructure collapse as prevalent in Nigeria and other developing nations was a matter to be looked at critically. It is instructive that infrastructure must be sustained if it is to benefit coming generations and its provision must be seen as an investment that will pay off many times over in the future.

“Building collapse is a global phenomenon, but the frequency at which buildings collapse in Nigeria has attracted a worldwide concern on the need to assist this country. Owners of collapsed buildings usually try to conceal the information in order to circumvent the confiscation of their land by the government. For this reason, records of collapsed buildings consist only of the ‘exposed’ or reported collapsed buildings,” he said.