Experts in the global financial market have urged the federal government to improve its current electricity supply to revolutionise forex trading and create more jobs for Nigerians.

Chief executive officer of Tripeak limited, Simon Lee who spoke on the sidelines of the African Financial Market Conference (AFCM) 1.0 in Abuja yesterday, said the forex sector offered huge potentials to boost Nigeria’s economy but cannot thrive under erratic power supply to traders.

The conference was organised by TradelandFX, a leading fx brokers with expertise in the global financial market with the theme, “Digital Africa-Demystifying the Digital Financial Markets”

Lee said most of the trades gone bad due fluctuations in power supply.

“The first thing that needs to be solved in this country is to provide reliable, consistent power generation, today we have a little supply of electricity that went out for about two seconds, your trading is pretty bad because you’re trying to place an order and you want to get a specific price and electricity goes out, when it comes back, the price is gone and you have to buy something at the worst price”, he said.

Director of TradelandFX, Amarachi Ihechirimadu said the conference was aimed to teach Africans simple ways to trade and acquired good Knowledge in the global financial markets.

She said, “If you want to make N20,000 the next day, you have to work hard and make it, as a firm what we do is provide you with the platform, the education you need and give you the best educators and the best analysts in the market to walk you through the process, but then the honest lies on you to make it for yourself”.