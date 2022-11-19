Business and marketing experts have tasked budding entrepreneurs in Nigeria to adopt modern and technological tools and techniques to build their businesses that would ensure business survival with or without them in charge.

The charge was given at the inaugural Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Business Summit in conjunction with The SME Mall in Lagos, as part of the activities to the ADVAN Africa Excellence Awards scheduled for November 20th, 2022 in Lagos.

Addressing the entrepreneurs, Osamede Uwubanmwen, President of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), who spoke on the theme: Marketing as a tool for sustainable business development’ recently in Lagos said, “Most entrepreneurs build a business around their own skills, abilities, and vision. They don’t consider their business to be a separate entity.”

On his part, Samuel Akinrimisi, a Marketing professional who spoke on Building sustainable SME Brand said; “every entrepreneur whether big or small should consider his or her business as a brand and work toward building the brand.”