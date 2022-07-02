Experts have tasked youths in the country to watch their actions and inactions, so that they do not fall victim to mental health and failed marital relationships.

They emphasised the need for young people, particularly young adults, to keep away from activities that could put them under pressure to do things that will endanger their lives and destabilise their future.

The call is coming on the heels of the increasing number of Nigerians suffering from mental illness, failed relationships, and marriages in recent times.

The chief medical director (CMD), Lagoon Hospitals, in charge of clinical strategy, quality, governance, and training, Dr. Olakunle Olatokunbo Onakoya, alongside, Pastor (Mrs.) Gold Adeoye, spoke at a one-day workshop on mental health challenges and marital relationships organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 2, Ikeja.

Speaking on mental health, Onakoya, a medical doctor enumerated its cases and clinical features the citizenry should watch out for and seek help before it is too late to do so.

Citing peer pressure, bullying, financial challenges, heavy workload, fear of failure, relationship failures, internet addiction, family challenges, substance abuse, targets, and deadlines as cases, these medical practitioners also listed low self-esteem and poor inter-personal relationship as some of the clinical features in mental health.

They urged participants at the occasion to watch out for early warning signs in persons facing mental health challenges, just as they enumerated ways they can be prevented including; acknowledging stress as a normal way of life, viewing failure as an opportunity to learn and improve, eating well, investing in a good support network, resting and building relationships.

They listed others to include; taking interest in extra-curricular activities, sports, exercises, languages, developing emotional intelligence, avoiding spiritualising it, and getting help without further delay.

On treatment, Onakoya stressed the need for participants to recognise early symptoms, which includes talking to one’s partner or spouse in addition to going to the hospital early instead of looking for help where there is none.

Speaking on Marital Relationship, Pastor (Mrs.) Gold Adeoye emphasised the importance of not making wrong choices in choices in marriage.

Describing marriage as an institution ordained by God, Adeoye, who is also a psychologist, professional counselor, and therapist enjoined young adults to seek God’s guidance in their choice of a life partner or mar their future.

The television personality, founder, and coordinator of God’s Generals, a group of young men and women committed to the move of God in this end time, maintained that intended couples should prepare themselves adequately by building their capacities ahead of their marriage.

Her words: “Marriage is not for the unprepared. You must adequately prepare yourself for the task ahead by learning how to cook, take care of the home, wash clothes, bathe a newborn baby, change napkins and so many other things needed to make your marriage work.

“Courtship is good but you should avoid unnecessary long ones so that you do not end up wasting the time of your partner. Deal with your character deficiencies ahead of your marriage. So many young adults often say they want to marry but they are not mentally, academically, physically, spiritually, financially, and emotionally prepared to go into marriage. Do not be among them. Be fully prepared”.