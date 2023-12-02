Experts are expected to discuss the crucial Roles of insurance to business success at a virtual seminar organised by Coronation Insurance Plc.

The virtual seminar, whose theme is ‘Insurance: A Key Partner for Business Success in a Challenging Environment’ is expected to come up on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 on Zoom.

This event, according to the insurer, is part of the company’s thought leadership initiatives and seeks to provide relevant insights for both corporate and individual clients.

The Coronation Insurance Webinar Series will examine the current Nigerian Insurance Industry and its impact on the business environment. The company said, the webinar aims to explore the complexities of insurance companies and their relationships with customers, regulators, and other stakeholders in the financial ecosystem.

The proposed audience is made up of business owners with Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses across various segments and sectors of the Nigerian economy, it pointed out.

The broader objectives of the event, it said, are to create awareness of Coronation Insurance’s products, increase the mailing list for client acquisition, improve brand visibility and reputation, and position Coronation Insurance as a thought leader in the financial services space.

Stating that the panel discussion specifically aims to share success stories, challenges faced, and lessons learned by the panelists who are active practitioners in the insurance industry or the business world, it added that, It seeks to inspire and inform the audience about the opportunities and prospects in this dynamic sector.

“Panelists for the event include Mr. Henry Mascot – Co-founder/CEO at Curacel (Keynote Speaker), Ms. Tochi Ginigeme – Founder of Mesh Venture, Mr. Anthony Olasele- Head of Corporate team, Coronation Insurance, Vincent Ezeora- Head of Sales and Marketing at Emirates HealthConnect24x7 Limited, and the moderator Mr. Wole Famurewa – Anchor, CNBC Africa,” it stressed.

By the end of the webinar, it expects the audience will have a better understanding of the different types of insurance companies, the relationship between insurance and capital markets, the importance of reinsurance to insurance companies, and its impact on business organizations.