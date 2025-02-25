Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has appealed to Nigerians to explore their diversity to promote national unity in the country.

Mutfwang made this known while speaking to newsmen at the 11th annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Merit Awards, which took place in Bauchi State yesterday.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for information and Communication in Plateau State Hon Joyce Ramnap stressed that the unity of the country was non-negotiable.

Gov Mutfwang who extolled the virtues of the late premier called for unity amongst Northern leaders in order to address the common issues confronting the region and bring it back to the forefront as envisioned by the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The Governor said Sardauna lived and died for the north, explaining that the late premier laid solid foundation for the development of the entire northern region.

He described the theme of the event, “Nature’s Bounty, turning Northern Nigerians untapped resources into Sustainable prosperity” as apt adding that “We must embrace a diversified economic approach that taps into the immense potential of non-oil sectors such as agriculture, tourism ,manufacturing, creative industries etc .

“Nigeria especially the Northern part of the country is blessed with large agricultural land and human resources that remains largely untapped. The question before us today is how can we harness these resources effectively to drive sustainable economic growth and development for our people.

“I am calling on Northern elites to work together with Governors in their various states in order to create opportunities for their people and tackle poverty,” he said.

While pleading with Nigerians to support, cooperate, and pray for the country’s leadership to succeed, Mutfwang said, ” My administration is working tirelessly to bring sustainable development across the 17 local government councils of Plateau State.”

The governor also said his administration is working out policies and programmes aimed at making the lives of the citizens better.