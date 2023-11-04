Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has called for more support from the National Commission for Refuges, Migrants and Displaced Persons to victims of banditry in his state.

A statement issued by the spokesman to the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the governor who made the call during a familiarisation to appreciate the role of the refugee commission in providing relief to people affected by disasters, said the governor also wanted to explore additional ways to assist those affected by banditry in the state.

“During the visit, Governor Lawal appealed to the commission to prioritise Zamfara due to the ongoing insecurity and dire need for humanitarian assistance. He requested that the honorable commissioner to consider extending the refugee resettlement cities constructed in Gusau to other zones of the state.

“Furthermore, due to limited resources, the governor emphasised the need for partnerships and collaborations in mitigating the suffering of over 2000 refugees in Zamfara,” the statement said.

Responding, the commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, assured of the commission’s commitment to continued support to the persons of concern in Zamfara and other states battling insecurity.

The federal commissioner commended the Zamfara governor for being the first executive governor to visit the commission since he assumed office.

“I sincerely thank you. This shows your high level of commitment. It is an honour that you have taken the time to visit us, which demonstrates your commitment to the well-being of your people. We have heard your request for additional support. As a result, the commission will ensure that you do not leave empty-handed,” he said.

The commission offered various forms of support to persons of concern in Zamfara as part of its emergency relief efforts which include supply of bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti, bags of semovita, farming tools, computers, industrial sewing machines, cobbling machines, exercise books and whiteboards, among other items.